Beefy.Finance Price Hits $1,218.90 on Top Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00092367 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00260699 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00044270 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.