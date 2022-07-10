Berry Data Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $206,360.07 and approximately $19,081.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00133201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015555 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

