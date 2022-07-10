BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,200 at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.25) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.06) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($31.36) to GBX 2,510 ($30.39) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,265.71 ($27.44).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,205.50 ($26.71) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,490.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,546.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £111.65 billion and a PE ratio of 861.52. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,040 ($36.81).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

