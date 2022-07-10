Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCYC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $651.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.53. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 130,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

