Bifrost (BFC) (BFC) Price Tops $0.0480 on Major Exchanges

Bifrost (BFC) (BFC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Bifrost (BFC) has a total market cap of $53.33 million and approximately $788,115.00 worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bifrost (BFC) has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bifrost (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 2,368,584,073 coins and its circulating supply is 1,110,403,812 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

