Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $150.00 at KeyCorp

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.47.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL opened at $129.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 2.28. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.35.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $1,908,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth $216,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 37.8% during the second quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth $237,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 17.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.