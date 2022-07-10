Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

BPTH opened at $4.39 on Friday. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

