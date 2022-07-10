Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00003158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00282653 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00076726 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00081587 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

