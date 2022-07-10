BitcoinHD Market Cap Achieves $487,334.83 (BHD)

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $487,334.83 and approximately $129,154.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00117616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015756 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.