Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.81.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
NYSE:BXSL opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $38.32.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
