Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.81.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NYSE:BXSL opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,893,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $83,706,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,169,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 431,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 168,883 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

