BOMB (BOMB) Market Cap Hits $166,512.24

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. BOMB has a total market cap of $166,512.24 and approximately $104,561.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,859.45 or 0.99976094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00041800 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024546 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,055 coins and its circulating supply is 891,267 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

