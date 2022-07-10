BOMB (BOMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $182,773.14

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $182,773.14 and approximately $102,714.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,445.98 or 1.00114038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00041248 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024186 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,055 coins and its circulating supply is 891,267 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

