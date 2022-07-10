Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $19.39 million and approximately $691,193.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00216787 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000336 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012166 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00607966 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,762,847 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

