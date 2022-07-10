Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives $47.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,489 shares of company stock worth $1,414,250. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 572.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after buying an additional 5,411,822 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,629,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.