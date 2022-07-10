Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 138 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.9% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Broadcom by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $498.69 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.59 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $539.81 and its 200-day moving average is $578.01. The company has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.
Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.
A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
