Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 138 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.9% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Broadcom by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $498.69 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.59 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $539.81 and its 200-day moving average is $578.01. The company has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.