Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys 117 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,005,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $89.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91. The firm has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

