Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.06 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after buying an additional 225,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.46.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $296.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.15 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

