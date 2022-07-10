Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.59 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,518 shares of company stock worth $22,257,456. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $190.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.36 and its 200-day moving average is $185.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.99 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

