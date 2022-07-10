Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Target were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Target by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Target by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Bank of America cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

