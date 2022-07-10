Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Increases Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BE. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 31,189 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 160,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,593 shares of company stock valued at $449,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

