Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases New Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRSO opened at $22.51 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.2938 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

