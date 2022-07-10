Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $542,000.

SPTI opened at $29.33 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40.

