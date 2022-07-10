Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 10,400 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,948,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,227,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.9% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 263,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 8.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 58.0% during the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

ENB stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

Enbridge Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.