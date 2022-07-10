Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

BFAM stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average is $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $71.38 and a 1-year high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

