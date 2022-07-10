Brokerages Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Price Target at $33.33

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ABB by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,624 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,041,000 after buying an additional 861,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,518,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36. ABB has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ABB will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

