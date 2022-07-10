Brokerages Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Price Target at $88.31

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 401.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Baxter International by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,069 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $4,175,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

