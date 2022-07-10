Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Target Price at C$12.81

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$9.15 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.67 and a 52-week high of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.11. The stock has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1.50.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$978.40 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.1300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 1.31%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total transaction of C$189,947.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,203,767.99.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

