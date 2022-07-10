Brokerages Set Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) PT at $21.25

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($18.02) to €18.50 ($19.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

