Brokerages Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target at $19.00

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -672.50 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.5% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

