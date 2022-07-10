Brokerages Set South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Target Price at $24.67

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.67. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

