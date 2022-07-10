Brokerages Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) PT at $125.16

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $317.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.74. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,252,137. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

