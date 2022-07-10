Brokers Set Expectations for Raymond James’ Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ FY2023 earnings at $9.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.87.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

