Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM opened at $45.44 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.