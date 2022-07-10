BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Receives $20.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $14.71 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

