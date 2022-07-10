Bunge (NYSE:BG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BG. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.44.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.18.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Bunge will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Bunge by 7,596.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 119,497 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Bunge by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bunge by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

