Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CAN. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canaan in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Canaan stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Canaan has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.80.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Canaan had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The firm had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Canaan will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canaan by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,379,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after buying an additional 106,586 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Canaan by 49.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 954,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canaan by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,785,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Canaan by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 233,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Canaan by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 324,446 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

