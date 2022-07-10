Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

About Cantaloupe (Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.