Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.5% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 77,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

CAH stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. 1,398,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,259. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

