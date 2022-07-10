CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,873,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,784,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 150.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

