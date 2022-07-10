CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIB. Societe Generale raised CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.04.

GIB stock opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.18. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $73.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CGI by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

