Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Increased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $62,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $127.16. 872,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,253. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.