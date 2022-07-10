Chimpion Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $97,086.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $34.62 million and approximately $97,086.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00005247 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

