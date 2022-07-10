China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nomura raised shares of China Overseas Property from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS:CNPPF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. China Overseas Property has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.34.

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

