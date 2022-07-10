Citigroup Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $275.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $295.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $293.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $347.03.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $186.98 on Thursday. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

