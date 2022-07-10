CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Lowered to $246.00 at UBS Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $258.00 to $246.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $750,203,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CME Group by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after buying an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after buying an additional 685,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $145,971,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.