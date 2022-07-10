Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,397 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of LDP opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $27.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.