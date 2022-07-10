Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

RFI opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $18.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

