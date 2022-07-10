Coho Partners Ltd. Buys 363 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.78. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.