Coho Partners Ltd. Has $212.35 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,437,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises approximately 3.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $212,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in State Street by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in State Street by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 10,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 78,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.91.

STT opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $81.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

