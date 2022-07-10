Coho Partners Ltd. Purchases 944 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $162.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.35.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

